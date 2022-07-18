The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €67.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.50 ($67.50) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($79.00) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Befesa Stock Performance

BFSA stock opened at €43.92 ($43.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. Befesa has a 1-year low of €42.58 ($42.58) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($73.60).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

