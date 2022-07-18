The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EL traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.