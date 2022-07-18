The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 120,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About The Coretec Group
About The Coretec Group
