The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

NYSE BA traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $151.52. 288,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

