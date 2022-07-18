The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.14. The company had a trading volume of 309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

