The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,212. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.