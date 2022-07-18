Tezos Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $62.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00007734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009137 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010865 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001872 BTC.
Tezos Profile
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,526,163 coins and its circulating supply is 901,974,890 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.