Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Tether has a total market cap of $65.88 billion and approximately $42.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 461.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.97 or 0.02698346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023269 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033877 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,394 coins and its circulating supply is 65,896,277,710 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
