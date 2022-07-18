Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $735.17 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.