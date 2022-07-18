Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $735.11 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $864.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

