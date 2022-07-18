Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $405,807.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $405,807.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
