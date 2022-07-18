TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $9.00 million and $182,120.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

