Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.46 or 0.00083224 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.56 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

