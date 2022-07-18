Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,163,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $40.74. 23,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.