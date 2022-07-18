Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

