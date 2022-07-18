Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:TETEU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 18th

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 18th. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TETEU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETEU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

