Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI remained flat at $0.74 on Friday. 158,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

