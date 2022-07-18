Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team Stock Performance
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.