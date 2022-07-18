TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TASK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TaskUs Price Performance

TASK stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.15.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TaskUs by 83.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in TaskUs by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TaskUs by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 350,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

