TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 10%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. 40,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,113,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Trading Up 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.