Swop (SWOP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,185.00

Swop (SWOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Swop has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $53,185.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,449,108 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,142 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

