Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,700 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

SWDBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

