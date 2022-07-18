S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

