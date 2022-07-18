SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $179.82 million and approximately $70.91 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,928,057 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

