Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 70,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Surge Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.