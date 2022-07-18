Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.3 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $13.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CLSA lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

