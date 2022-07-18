Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 722,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,800. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
