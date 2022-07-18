Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 722,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,800. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

