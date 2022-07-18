SUN (old) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,044.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.51 or 1.00035348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

