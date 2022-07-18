Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,565.72

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Strong has a market cap of $960,565.72 and $202,574.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00033414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

