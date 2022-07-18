Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

