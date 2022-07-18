Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $100.20 million and $16.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018226 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,044,267 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
