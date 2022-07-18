StockNews.com Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $121.19 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

