StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. ExlService has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.