StockNews.com Upgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Buy

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of BKE opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

