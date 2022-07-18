StockNews.com Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.25.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

