StockNews.com Lowers Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.03.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

