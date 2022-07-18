StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.45. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

