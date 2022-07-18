StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.