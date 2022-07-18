StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

