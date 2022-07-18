StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Price Performance
Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Group
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.