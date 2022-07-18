StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

