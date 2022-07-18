StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Neenah Trading Down 4.4 %

NP stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Neenah has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

Neenah Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,743,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 166,616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 131,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neenah by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 97,290 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

