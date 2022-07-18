Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 267,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,565. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

