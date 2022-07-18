SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Update

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,906,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 159,748 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.17. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. On average, research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

