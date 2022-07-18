Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,380. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.