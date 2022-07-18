Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Boosted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

