Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 2.5%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 48,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,093,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
