Spinnaker Trust Sells 5,779 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.35. 945,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

