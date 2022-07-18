Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,355 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

