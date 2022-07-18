Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LIN traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $279.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.45.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

