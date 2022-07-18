Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 14,304 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.10% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,369. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.93.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.