Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 14,304 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.10% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,369. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.93.

