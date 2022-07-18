Spinnaker Trust Purchases 671 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $172.85. 7,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

